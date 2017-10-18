February 8, 2017

Upon reaching certain restrictions on the part of users the Brown Boot Works service is provided on a fee basis. The prices can be found on our website www.brownbootsoft.com. Using the service, you accept the rules set forth below.

Owners group of the «Brown Boot Soft» brand (hereinafter – the licensor), the group of legal entities established according to the legislation of the Russian Federation hereby invites any interested party to join using the Brown Boot Works service on the terms set forth below.

General Provisions

1.1. These Terms of Use of the Service (hereinafter – the Rules) specify the rules of use of the Brown Boot Works software on the Web site in the Internet at www.brownbootsoft.com (hereinafter – the Service), as well as the rights and obligations of the Users and the Licensor. These rules also apply to the relations in terms of the rights and interests of third parties not being the users of the service, but whose rights and interests may be affected by the actions of the service users.

1.2. These Rules are a legally binding agreement between the User and the Licensor, the subject of which is the Licensor’s providing to the User with the right to use the Service under a simple (non-exclusive) license in accordance with the functionality, to the extent specified by the Licensor, as well as the provision of other related services (further – the Services). Apart from these Rules, all special documents regulating the provision of the Services and allocated in the appropriate sections of the Service are related to the agreement between the User and the Licensor.

1.3. The User shall fully familiarize him/herself with these rules prior to the registration in the Service. User registration in the Service implies full and unreserved acceptance of these Rules.

1.4. These Rules may be amended and/or supplemented by the Licensor unilaterally without any prior notice. These rules are an open and public document.

1.5. The User is obliged to check the conditions of these Rules for their changes and/or additions regularly. The further use of the Service by the User after changes and/or additions to these Terms implies acceptance of and consent with such amendments and/or additions.

1.6. No provision of the present Rules assigns the user with the authority for using the trade names, trademarks, domain names and intellectual property used in the Service, apart from the cases when such use is allowed under the written consent of the Licensor.

Registration in the Service

2.1. A User of the service is a individual person registered in the Service in accordance with the order established by the Rules, under the age allowed in accordance with the legislation of Russian Federation for the acceptance of these Rules, and having the appropriate authority (heretofore and hereinafter – the User).

2.2. User registration in the Service is free and willful.

2.3. At registration in the Service the User shall provide the Licensor the required reliable and current information.

2.4. The User is responsible for the accuracy, currency, compliance with the legislation of the Russian Federation and completeness of information provided at registration and its transparency from claims of third parties.

2.5. At registration the user accepts these Terms and undertakes the rights and responsibilities therein associated with the use and functioning of the service.

2.6. By accepting these Terms, the User agrees with processing of his/her personal data provided during registration, as well as allocated willfully by the User in the Service.

2.7. The User has no right to pass his/her login and password to the third parties, is fully responsible for their safety, choosing his/her own way of its storage.

2.8. Any action taken with the use of username and password is considered to be committed by the User, unless the contrary is proved. In case of unauthorized access to the username and password and/or user’s personal page, or disclosure of username and password The user shall notify the Licensor immediately.

2.9. After registration the User is entitled to use the software and other services in the Service to the extent given by the Licensor under an ordinary (non-exclusive) license.

2.10. The user is fully responsible for his/her actions in terms of the use of the Service in accordance with the current legislation of the Russian Federation.

2.11. In case of the violation of these Rules or the current legislation of the Russian Federation by the User, the Licensor has the right to block the User’s access to the Service.

Responsibilities of the User

3.1. When using the Service the User is obliged to:

comply with the provisions of the legislation of the Russian Federation, these Rules and other special documents posted by Licensor in the Service;

submit reliable, complete and current data at registration and monitor their updating;

inform the Licensor of any unauthorized access to the personal page and/or unauthorized access and/or use the username and password of the User;

not allocate information and objects (including links to them), which may violate the rights and interests of others in the Service;

keep confidential and not to provide other users and third parties with personal data having possessed on his/her part as a result of communication with other Users or other use the Service (including, but not limited to, home addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, banking information) and information on private life of users and other third parties without obtaining prior consent of the latter;

back up information being important for the user.

3.2. While using the Service The user is prohibited to:

3.2.1. Register as a User on behalf or instead of another person (“fake account”). Herewith the registration on the name and behalf of another individual person or legal entity is allowed, providing that necessary authority has been obtained;

3.2.2. Upload, store, publish, distribute, and provide access or other use of any information which:

contains threats, discredits, offends, denigrates the honor and dignity or business reputation or violates the privacy of other Users or third parties;

violates the rights of juveniles;

is vulgar or obscene, contains foul language, pornographic images and texts or scenes of a sexual nature involving juveniles;

contains scenes of violence or inhumane treatment of animals;

contains a description of the means and methods of suicide, any incitement to commit it;

promotes and/or incites racial, religious, ethnic hatred or enmity, or fascism ideology of racial superiority;

contains extremist material;

promotes criminal activity or contains tips, instructions or guidelines for the commission of criminal acts;

contains restricted information, including, but not limited to, state and commercial secrets, information about the private life of the third parties;

advertises or describes the attraction of drug use, including “digital drugs” (audio files that have an impact on the human brain due to binaural beats), information on the distribution of drugs, their manufacture recipes and tips for use;

is fraudulent;

and also violates other rights and interests of citizens and legal entities or statutory requirements of the Russian Federation.

3.2.3. Illegally download, store, publish, distribute, and provide access or other use of the intellectual property of the users and the third parties;

3.2.4. Use the software and implement actions aimed at the disruption of the normal functioning of the Service;

3.2.5. Upload, store, publish, distribute, and provide access or other use of viruses, Trojans and other malicious programs;

3.2.6. Use automated scripts (programs) for collecting information within the Service, and (or) interaction with the Service without the special permission of the Licensor ;

3.2.7. In any way, including, but not limited to, by means of deception, abuse of trust, hacking, attempt to gain access to the login and password of another user;

3.2.8. Illegally collect and process personal data of other persons;

3.2.9. Get access to any Services by any means other than through the interface that is provided by the Licensor, except the cases when such actions are allowed to the User in accordance with a separate agreement with the Licensor;

3.2.10. Reproduce, duplicate, copy, sell, trade or resell the Services for any purpose, except the cases when such actions are permitted to user under the terms of a separate agreement with the Licensor;

3.2.11. Post any other information which, on the personal opinion of the Licensor, is undesirable, does not meet the aims of the use of the Service, infringes the interests of the users or is undesirable for posting within the Service for other reasons.

3.2.12. The user is personally responsible for any information allocated in the Service, given to other users, as well as any interactions with other Users, taken at their own risk.

3.2.13. In case of disagreement with these Terms or their updates, the User is obliged to refuse using the Service, informing the Licensor in accordance with established procedure.

Terms of the intellectual rights

4.1. Exclusive rights for the results of intellectual activity (hereinafter RIA) used in the Service.

4.1.1. All RIA allocated and used in the Service, including design elements, text, graphics, illustrations, videos, scripts, programs, and other objects and their selection (hereinafter – the Content) are subject to the exclusive rights of the Licensor and other right holders, all rights to these objects are protected by the current legislation of Russian Federation and international law.

4.1.2. Apart from the cases set out in these Rules, as well as the legislation of Russian Federation, no Content may be copied (reproduced), processed, distributed, displayed in a frame, published, downloaded, transferred, sold or otherwise used in whole or in part without prior permission of the rightholder unless the rightholder explicitly consents with the free use of the Content by any person in writing .

4.1.3. Any use of the Service and RIA allocated in this system is strictly prohibited except for ways directly specified in these rules.

The functioning within the Service and responsibility at its use

5.1. Users are responsible for their own actions in connection with the creation and publication of information in the Service in accordance with current legislation of Russian Federation.

5.2. The Licensor reserves the right to change the design of the Service, its content, the list of features, modify or supplement the used scripts, software and other items used or stored in the Service, any server applications at any time with prior notice or without thereof.

5.3. The Licensor is not be liable for infringement of these Terms by the User and reserves the right at his/her own and sole discretion, as well as receiving information from other users or third parties on violation of these Rules by the User, to change (moderate) or to remove any information that violates the prohibitions established by these terms (including private messages), suspend, restrict or terminate a User’s access to all or any of the sections in the Service at any time for any reason or at his/her sole discretion, with or without notice thereof. The Licensor is not responsible for any harm that may be caused by such action. The Licensor has the right at his/her sole discretion to suspend, limit or terminate a User’s access to the Service or any of the Services. The Licensor is not responsible for temporary blocking or deleting data, or the User’s personal profile (termination of registration), implemented in accordance with these Rules.

5.4. Termination of the User’s access to service means that the user no longer has the right to use the Service.

5.5. The Licensor ensures the functioning and the Service availability and undertakes restoring promptly its operation in case of technical failures and interruptions. The Licensor is not responsible for temporary failures and interruptions in the work of the Service and loss of information caused by them. The Licensor is not responsible for any damage to a user’s computer, mobile devices, any other hardware or software caused by or related with downloading of materials from the Service or the links allocated in the Service.

5.6. The Licensor has the right to send information on the development of services to the user, as well as to promote his/her own activities and services.

5.7. The Licensor shall ensure the confidentiality and security of personal data at the User’s processing using Google ™ protection and authorization tools.

The Licensor Liability Limitation

6.1. The Service is supplied as “it is”, including all scripts, applications, content and design. The Licensor renounces any warranty that the service may not be appropriate for the specific purposes of the User. The licensor can not and does not guarantee any specific results from use of the Service;

6.2. Under no circumstances the Licensor shall be liable to the User or to any third party for any indirect, incidental, unintentional damage, including lost profits or lost data, malign of the honor, dignity or business reputation caused by the use of the Service, the Service content or any other materials to which the user or other persons have gained access via the Service, even if the Licensor warned or pointed the possibility of such damages.

Other conditions

7.1. The present Terms comprise an agreement between the User and the Licensor with respect to the order of use of the Service and substitute all prior agreements between the User and the Licensor;

7.2. The present Terms are regulated by and understood in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation. Issues not regulated by the Rules, shall be settled in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation.

7.3. In case of any dispute or disagreement related to the execution of these Rules, the User and the Licensor will act diligently to resolve them through negotiations between them. In case the disputes are not resolved by negotiation, they shall be settled in accordance with the applicable legislation of the Russian Federation at the place of location of the Licensor.

7.4. For the user these Rules shall enter into force from the moment of user’s accession to them and are valid for an indefinite period.

7.5. If for any reason, one or more provisions of these Rules are declared invalid or void, it will not affect the validity or applicability of the remaining provisions.

7.6. Messages, proposals and complaints of individuals and legal entities to the Licensor due to these Terms and any questions on the functioning of the Service, violation of rights and interests of the third parties, as well as requests of entities authorized by the legislation of the Russian Federation may be sent to the email address of the Licensor specified in these Rules.