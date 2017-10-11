Special offer for ProductHunt participants

We are pleased to announce the launch of our service on ProductHunt.com

Special offer for PH participants.

We suggest you to register in our service before the October 18, 2017 and get a permanent 30% discount for future subscriptions.

Sequencing:

1- registration in Brown Boot Works with Google Account

2.1- send Feedback from the service, in the feedback text give a link to your PH profile

2.2- OR find your company’s ID in the service (in the title of the browser page) and indicate it in the comment in our product’s PH profile.

We kindly invite you to visit our page on PH and participate in the discussion.