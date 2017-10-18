October 18, 2017

Owners group of the «Brown Boot Soft» brand (hereinafter the Site or We) controls the web site located at www.brownbootsoft.com (hereinafter – the Website). This Privacy Policy specifies what kind of information we collect on the Site and how we use this information. If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy, please contact us at support@brownbootsoft.com. This Privacy Policy applies to all services and products offered on the site, as well as any applications, content and the functions that we can offer on our site.

Please read this document before using the Site or providing any personal information. By using our Website, you accept the rules described in this Privacy Policy. These rules can change, but any changes will be posted on the Site; These changes will be effective only with respect to future actions and information, without retroactive effect. Studying the privacy policy for changes on a regular basis is recommended.

What personal information we may collect

We collect your information when you register on our site. The types of personal information that you provide to us may include contact information (such as name, email address) and other unique information.

How do we use your Google Account capability

You can log in our Service only with your Google Account using OAuth.

Our Service stores the metadata entered by you only in Google Cloud Platform to ensure declared useful functions for you.

Our Service does not store any user’s files. All your attachments are stored in your Google Account (on Google Drive).

Our Service uses Google services listed below with your authorization to provide you declared useful functions:

Google Account Profile

To read your e-mail address, name, language, foto.

Google Drive

Our system allows a user to attach file copies from Google Drive to tasks, responses, companies, projects, etc. Also we allow to upload files from a device and create Google Docs objects within an attachment block. All attached files (not links) are placed in Storage. The Storage is the BBWORKS-DATA folder on user’s Google Drive.

To provide collaborative access to attached files (not links) for your team we manage access rights to files in Storage.

Google Docs

To create a Google spreadsheet to build a new budget form.

To create a Google spreadsheet to export contacts.

To create a new Google Doc using user’s templates.

Google Mail

To create tasks, projects and common contacts from e-mail messages.

To send e-mail notifications and reminders between task participants.

To share task content and docs with external recipients by e-mail.

Google Contacts

To provide autofill at email input when a user invites co-workers, etc.

To maintain a common contact database for a team. Contacts may be syncronized (1 or 2 side) with Google Contacts by any team member.

You can share contacts with your team using attachments. One user can attach a contact from his Google Contacts to the task, response, project, etc. Another user can add this contact to his Google contacts.

Google Calendar

To create and delete Google Calendar events and alerts from the task.

The log files

Like many other websites, we collect and use the data contained in log files. The information in the log files includes your IP-address (network protocol address); ISP (Internet Service Provider); the browser type; the time and duration of your visit and the pages that you have visited.

Cookie files

The landing page and blog are placed on “wordpress.com”. This platform may collect own cookie files.

The service “brownbootworks.brownbootsoft.com” does NOT use own cookie files to keep user’s information.

The landing page, blog and the service are using Google Analytics. This software uses own cookie files with user’s information.

What do we use your information for

The information we collect to understand your needs and interests helps us to provide a consistent and personalized user experience. For example, we may use your information to:

create and support your account;

prevent and detect fraud and malicious activity;

inform you about our new services and special functions;

allow other customers to communicate with you;

provide service and support;

analyze the service’s use statistics.

We undertake obligation not to sell or provide your personal information to third party.

Children`s privacy

Our activities are fully compliant with the Children`s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). We do not collect the information on children under the age of 13. We don’t select as a target audience of the Site children under 13 and do not allow them become registered Site users (except for the cases when this occurs inadvertently, as a result of the site visitor`s providing false information).

How we protect your information

The service uses Google authorization tools, we do not store your passwords in our service.

Inspite of our applying every effort to prevent unauthorized access or disclosure, you are kindly requested to be aware that the provision of information involves certain risks and that no security measures are 100% effective. We can not control the actions of other users with whom you share information. We can not guarantee that only authorized persons will be able to see your information. We can not guarantee that the information you provide to our Site will not become publicly available. We are not responsible for the activity of the third parties having led to a breach of your privacy settings, or other security measures of the Site. You can minimize these risks by using common safety principles, such as selecting a reliable password, use of different passwords for different sites and constantly updated anti-virus programs.

Disclosure of your information to the third parties

We do not sell, trade, or pass your personal information in any other way to the third parties. This does not include entrusted third parties who help us to manage the Site, control and provide services to you, but only in cases these persons agree to maintain the confidentiality of this information. We may disclose your information according to the summons, act of the court or other claim (including criminal and civil cases) if we have a good-faith belief that such action is required by the law. We can also meet the requirements of the jurisdictions in case we have a good-faith believe that such action is necessary by the local law of the jurisdiction, applicable to that jurisdiction, and conforms to generally accepted international standards. We may also disclose your information when we believe that such disclosure is required to implement the policy of the Site, or to protect our or others’ rights, property or safety.

We can provide the third parties with general statistics on our users, traffic distribution and related information on the Site. These data reflect the nature of the site’s use, calculated monthly according to the results of users visits, but does not contain behavioral or identifying information on certain users, apart from the cases when the user has given his/her permission to disclose such information. We can also provide the log files and other databases containing information on users to the third parties for the analysis and in order to be better aware of the nature of the traffic on our site.

In case of change of the Site`s right of ownership, we may transfer your information to the new owner for the site could continue providing its services. In this case, your information will continue to be subject to the previous versions of the Privacy Policy.

Access to information and ensuring its authenticity

To view and edit the personal data you have provided to us, please see the “Settings” page and follow the instructions on the page. If you want to stop active use of the account, you can remove it by contacting to us at the address above.

It is to be remembered that even after partial removal of personal information or complete removal of the account, copies of some or all information may be available for viewing at another location to the extent this information has been opened for the others (e.g., comments, or other recordings made on our website).

Terms of use

Please visit the Terms section on the Website, specifying the general rules and liability limitations regulating the use of our Site.

Your agreement

Using our Website and/or using the services provided on this Site, you agree with the terms of the Privacy Policy, which can be supplemented if necessary. If you use this Site, your visit and any dispute over privacy is subject to this Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service.

Changes

In case of changes to the Privacy Policy, an updated version will be posted here with the date of change. If the changes are significant, we can also notify all the users whose personal information we have stored, in other ways, for example, by personal e-mail message or through announcement on the Site’s news page.

How to contact us

If you have any questions on this Privacy Policy, you can contact us by e-mail at the aforementioned address. To enable us with required actions, please describe the nature of your claim or issue in detail.