Brown Boot Works – Deploy for your domain from G Suite Marketplace

This week the service was verified by Google and included into G Suite Marketplace. Now any G Suite domain owner can in one click install our service for the domain users as another component of the G Suite package.

After deployment the service icon will appear for all users in the Google applications selection box. Nota bene: at installation the administrator must give permission to the application for access to Google services (Drive, Mail, Contacts, Calendar) for all users of their domain. Thus, other users will not be asked for any permission at their first login.