Manage project execution and its budget

Common projects list of the company. Differentiation of access to projects in a team.

Selection of projects by labels, by clients and partners, by statuses.

Project activities planning. Control project execution using task chains.

Projects income and expenses forecasting.

Project budget management. Conversion of multi-currency data to the budget currency.

Integration of project budgets into company incomes and expenditures budgets.

The analyses of project executors work and workload are available.

All functions are always free for 1-5 users. Get started now.

“…How does it work? You enter financial operations directly in the task where they were originated. Here are some examples. You complete a task for project purchasing parts, then you enter the amount of expenses. You pay a monthly office rent, after that enter the amount of expenses. After receiving a payment from a customer, you enter the income. After obtaining investments, enter the income again. If you want to have plans, enter the planned operations when creating upcoming tasks…”

“…If the number of deals of your sales team counts for hundreds, then, obviously, you already use a specialized system for managing customer relations. If your small company does not have sales department yet and the number of customers is not so numerous, this does not mean that it’s worth keeping everything in mind. Sales forecasts are still necessary, and they are constantly changing. You can manage a sales funnel using the options of a simple project and task management system…”