Brown Boot Works

An easy-to-implement system for a small company
Project- and task-type company key activities
Customer relationship, deals and sales funnel
Real-time finance indicators and result forecasts
Personal productivity tools, Time-sheet, Quick notes
100% functions and data are available on smartphones
Google services
Easy and secure authorization in the service with Google account (GMail address). We don’t keep your passwords.
All your attached files are stored on your Google Drive. We don’t keep your files.
The service is hosted on the Google Cloud Platform, available more than 99.9% of the time.
Google integrations
Tasks and leads creation from GMail messages. Tasks and docs export to GMail.
Collaborative use of Google Contacts. Google Maps locations sharing.
Creation of events and alerts in Google Calendar from tasks.
Generating budgets and reports in the Google Sheets format.
Ms Office – Google Docs conversion of attachments.
Mobile first
The service is designed as a web application, accessible on any device using an internet browser.
Initially we develop all service functions for smartphones and tablets, and then adapt them for computers.
You have access to the same application with a full set of functions on any device.
All functions are always free for 1-5 users. No password required.
All features